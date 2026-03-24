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New San Siro: the environmental assessment process gets underway, a crucial step for Inter and Milan

AC Milan

Inter and Milan’s project to redevelop the San Siro area is entering a new formal, though not decisive, phase

The news had been in the air for some time and has now been officially confirmed: according to a report by Calcio e Finanza, Milan CityCouncil has launched the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) for the urban development plan known as “GFU San Siro”, submitted by Stadio San Siro S.p.A., the company that owns most of the land involved. 

This is the procedure that precedes the approval of the implementation plan, which will define in detail the future of the area around the historic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, including the construction of a new stadium and all the ancillary activities designed to ensure the area is ‘alive’ every day of the week, not just during matches. 

  • WHAT IS MEANT BY VAS

    Strategic Environmental Assessment, as required by European and Italian legislation, is a procedure designed to assess the potential environmental impacts of a town planning scheme before it is approved. 

    During the SEA, various aspects are analysed, such as traffic, air quality, impact on the local area, water management and the availability of green spaces. The process also involves public bodies and environmental authorities, which may express opinions and observations on the project. 

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  • THE NEXT STEPS

    Following the administrative decision published by the City Council, the SEA process has been initiated. All documents will be available on the official websites of the City Council and the Lombardy Region, whilst assessment meetings with the relevant authorities will take place over the coming months. 

    Once this phase is complete, the plan can proceed through the administrative process and reach final approval, a necessary step to begin the transformation of the San Siro area. 

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