New manager for Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr fire boss Luis Castro and in talks to appoint former AC Milan head coach

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a new manager after Al-Nassr parted company with head coach Luis Castro.

  • Al-Nassr have made slow start to season
  • Manager Luis Castro sacked
  • Ex-AC Milan boss set to replace him
