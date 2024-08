This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram New look for the Ballon d'Or? Vinicius Jr shows off his fresh hairstyle as Real Madrid star looks to cap memorable year with individual award Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil LaLiga Vinicius Junior has a fresh look for his ongoing Ballon d’Or bid, with the Real Madrid superstar taking inspiration from Eduardo Camavinga. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Brazilian in contention for Golden Ball

Has been starring for club & country

Freshened up look early in 2024-25