New Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet forced off with agonising shoulder injury ahead of £60m move to Anfield

Jacquet has made a total of 19 starts for Rennes this season and Slot is excited for him to end up at Anfield.

He said: “Very pleasing of course. He's a very big talent and maybe even more than talent but we speak about talent because of his age. Second, because we weren't the only one interested in him so it's a big compliment to the people working really hard to sign players.

“Such a big talent and another example of the model we're using at this club - young, very talented players sometimes at the start of their careers or sometimes already a little bit a few years into their career but always players that are young and can improve us in the short term but also definitely in the long term. We've signed a lot of them recently and like I've said many times in the mid-long term future of this club, and even the short term, is in a very good place.”

Ex-star Jamie Carragher believes that Jacquet could replace Ibrahima Konate in the team.

He said: "When you look at stylistically what Jeremy Jacquet is, it tells me Ibrahima Konate is not signing (a new contract).

"I think Liverpool are going to go and buy a proper centre-back in the summer, who I would imagine will play alongside Virgil van Dijk, and then you've got two really good young centre-backs.

"They still need to play, but one of them - Giovanni Leoni - is coming back after an ACL, so it is not going to be an easy season for him next season. Van Dijk is going to be on the back of a World Cup, and he's going to be 12 months older.

"So, if Konate doesn't sign, they sign another player to replace Konate — a top-of-the-range centre-back to play right now — and you've got these two as back-up. I still think they'll get plenty of games."