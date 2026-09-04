"A new generation" - Carlo Ancelotti reveals Brazil's 2030 World Cup masterplan during Real Madrid visit

Looking ahead to the global stage, Ancelotti discussed his long-term blueprint for the Brazil national team following the conclusion of the previous World Cup cycle. He noted that the recent tournament marked the end of an era for a group of legendary players, necessitating a transition toward fresh talent.

"We are evaluating young Brazilian players spread all over the world, in Brazil and in Europe, to start programming a new generation that can arrive at the 2030 World Cup with ambition, quality, and readiness," Ancelotti explained.