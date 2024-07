This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram New club & partner for Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid’s latest ‘Galactico’ gets cosy with model Dani Grace Almeida in Miami Kylian MbappeReal MadridShowbizFranceLaLiga Kylian Mbappe may have a new club and partner, with Real Madrid’s latest ‘Galactico’ seen getting cosy with model Dani Grace Almeida in Miami. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below French superstar has joined Los Blancos

Left PSG as a free agent

Enjoying summer break in America Article continues below