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Ex-Netherlands star apologises for offensive remark about Japan players in World Cup opener
Controversial comments spark backlash
The 43-year-old found himself at the centre of a social media storm while analysing the Netherlands' opening group-stage match against Japan in Dallas. During the post-match breakdown, Van der Vaart suggested that the Japanese players all "looked alike" as he attempted to explain Micky van de Ven’s struggles during the match.
Discussing Daichi Kamada's late equalising goal, Van der Vaart said on NOS: "The perfect corner is really very difficult to defend. This one came with the right speed, just over the five-yard line. With a bit of luck it would have gone in, but the corner was amazing. They [the Japanese players] do look alike, of course, maybe he [Van de Ven] thought that… That’s a joke, of course. I hardly dare say anything."
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Van der Vaart issues formal apology
Following widespread condemnation of his remarks, the former playmaker released a statement through his management team to clarify his position and express regret. He was keen to stress that despite the nature of his "joke," he did not intend to be discriminatory toward the Japan squad or the Japanese community.
"I understand that some people found my words hurtful. I sincerely regret that. If I have upset people because of this, I offer my apologies. That was never my intention. I take the reactions that have arisen seriously and understand that words can be interpreted differently. Therefore, I think it is important to make it clear that there was no racist or discriminatory intent behind my statement. I hope this explanation provides more clarity about my intentions and the context in which the remark was made," the statement read.
Criticism of Van Dijk and Dutch performance
The remark about Japan was not the only sharp critique from Van der Vaart during the broadcast, as he also took aim at current Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk. The pundit compared the Liverpool defender's mobility to that of a heavy aircraft after the Oranje failed to secure a victory in their tournament opener.
"I have to be honest: I was quite shocked by Van Dijk," Van der Vaart admitted during the half-time analysis. "With him, I thought: that doesn’t look good. Especially while turning. It is proving very difficult. A bit like a Boeing 747 turning. I hope he starts turning a bit faster during the tournament."
He further criticised Ronald Koeman's side for sitting back and failing to "push harder" to secure the win.
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The road ahead in Group F
The Dutch will look to put the drama behind them when they face Sweden at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Saturday. Meanwhile, Japan will aim to build on their impressive comeback performance when they travel to Monterrey to face Tunisia - who are coming off a 5-1 defeat against Sweden - knowing that a victory would put them in a strong position to advance from the group.
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