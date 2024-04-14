Bienvenu Eva Nga & Samukelo Kabini, TS Galaxy vs Chippa UnitedBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Nedbank Cup: Chippa United storm into semi-finals after dismissing TS Galaxy

CupTS Galaxy vs Chippa UnitedTS GalaxyChippa UnitedTS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCPremier Soccer LeagueSamir Nurkovic

Chippa United reached the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after beating TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • TS Galaxy hosted Chippa in the Nedbank quarters
  • The Chilli Boys won 2-0
  • They have now reached the semi-finals

Editors' Picks