VIDEO: Nashville-based Chelsea fan who recovered from cancer breaks down in tears following incredible gesture from Blues as Levi Colwill delivers special message
Levi Colwill shared a special message for a Nashville-based Chelsea fan who recently recovered from cancer, which moved him to tears.
- Colwill sends message to Nashville-based Chelsea fan
- Broke down in tears after getting the message
- Fan recently recovered from cancer