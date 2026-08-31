Napoli: Zambo Anguissa leaves Cameroon, the statement

"Playing for the Cameroon national team is the dream of every Cameroonian child. I am very happy and above all very grateful to have been able to make it come true. After many years in the service of the Cameroon national team, I have taken the decision to bring my international career to an end. Wearing the shirt of the Indomitable Lions has been an immense honour and a huge source of pride. I realise how fortunate I have been to represent my country, to experience unforgettable moments and to share this adventure with so many team-mates, brothers and members of staff. I want to sincerely thank the Federation, the coaches, my team-mates and all the people who have accompanied and supported me over the years. And above all, thank you to the Cameroonian people. Thank you for your passion, your love and your support, in victory as in the most difficult moments. It is for you that we have always given our very best. I leave the national team with great emotion and pride. Indomitable Lion one day, Indomitable Lion forever. Thank you, my Cameroon".