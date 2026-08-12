Napoli's website reads: "SSC Napoli announce that they have sold the sporting registration of player Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli to Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü on a permanent basis.





Romelu made his debut in the Azzurri shirt on 31 August 2024 and scored straight away in the comeback win against Parma at the Maradona. He played 45 times and scored 15 goals, including the unforgettable strike in the match for the fourth Serie A title against Cagliari after a powerful run.

He won a league title and the Supercoppa Italiana with Napoli.





"Good luck, Big Rom!".







