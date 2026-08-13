Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
CM Grafica Gabriel Jesus Napoli 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato

Translated by

Napoli close in on Gabriel Jesus: new contacts with Arsenal

SSC Napoli

Arsenal’s Brazilian striker is the first target for the forward line: two departures are needed.

Napoli have not dropped their interest in Gabriel Jesus. After the sale of Romelu Lukaku, the Azzurri want to hand Massimiliano Allegri another top striker, but they first need to free up more room in the squad and raise funds. Fabrizio Romano reported on his YouTube channel that Napoli and Arsenal have been back in contact recently, and the Azzurri now know all the conditions required to sign the Brazilian on a permanent deal.




  • What is missing

    However, Napoli still need to reach a final agreement with Gabriel Jesus on his contract and salary: talks with his entourage are not yet at such an advanced stage and the forward also has other offers, although he sees Napoli as an interesting destination. Napoli could complete the deal at any moment once some necessary departures have been finalised to make room in the attacking department, including those of Lorenzo Lucca and Noa Lang.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP