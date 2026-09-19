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Anguissa NapoliGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Napoli, Anguissa back fit, Spinazzola no: the squad for Fiorentina

Serie A
SSC Napoli
Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli
Fiorentina

Napoli’s mini-emergency continues, but they get the Cameroonian midfielder back.

Napoli round off the first part of the 2026/2027 season with one last game before the long international break, away to Fiorentina at the Franchi in Florence. Massimiliano Allegri now needs to build on the renewed belief sparked by the win over Bologna, which cost Tedesco his job, against a Fiorentina side revived by Grosso's departure and Vanoli's arrival.


While the injury crisis still grips the Azzurri, there is good news from the Castelvolturno treatment room, confirmed by the Tuscan manager's squad list ahead of the match: Frank Zambo Anguissa has officially recovered.

  • Anguissa yes, Spinazzola no

    Zambo Anguissa has worked his way off Napoli's long injury list, which includes Meret, Buongiorno, Marianucci, McTominay, Alisson Santos and Giovane, after recovering from the thigh muscle problem that had kept him out until now.

    For Allegri, though, Leonardo Spinazzola has gone the other way, at least for this match, with a minor strain in his right thigh ruling him out.

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  • The complete list

    Goalkeepers: Contini, Milinkovic-Savic, Pugliese.

    Defenders: Badiashile, Beukema, Di Lorenzo, Favasuli, Rafa Marin, Rrahmani, Olivera.

    Midfielders: Anguissa, Lobotka, De Bruyne, Gilmour, Vergara.

    Forwards: Hojlund, Lucca, Neres, Lang, Politano.

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Serie A
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP