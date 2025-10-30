'They have the possibility' - Nani sensationally claims Man Utd can WIN the Premier League after 'amazing' turnaround under manager Ruben Amorim

Speaking exclusively with Covers.com, Nani was asked about United's title chances. "Why not? They are building a strong team and are trying to get back into real competition with the teams that are always at the top of the table: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City. So, they are there now. They have the possibility.

"If they win the next few games, everything can change. So, we never know. Let's keep on winning games and then we'll see.

"If it's not this year, maybe they will get the confidence for next season. So, let's see."

On their recent turnaround in form, he added: "It's amazing. Like I've been saying, the club, the players, they need time because we know the history behind them. It's not easy for anyone to just arrive and continue that story.

“So we know there's a big change in the club, a lot of new players, new coaches, new staff, and everyone needs to really understand how big the club is, its history, and how they have to adapt themselves to continue that job.

“Ruben Amorim has been doing well, he's a great manager. We've got lots of talent in the team, so just give them a bit more time to really adapt to the league and then see how they can connect as a team and perform well every single weekend.

“Now we are in a good environment, a good mode. We've won three games, and I believe the next game will be the fourth victory. From there, we have a chance to build a stronger group of players who can perform weekend by weekend.”