N'Golo Kante makes surprise return to France squad as Didier Deschamps says ex-Chelsea & Leicester star 'still at his best'

Deschamps has named Kante in his latest France squad, marking the veteran midfielder’s first call-up in a year ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan. Kante’s inclusion comes as a surprise to many, given his move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023 with Al-Ittihad, but Deschamps made it clear that the former Chelsea and Leicester City star remains a key part of his plans.

The 34-year-old last featured for Les Bleus in November 2024, captaining the side in a 0-0 Nations League draw against Israel. Since then, he has quietly rebuilt his rhythm and form in Saudi Arabia, making 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

Les Bleus currently sit top of World Cup qualifying Group D with 10 points, three clear of Ukraine. With two decisive fixtures remaining, hosting Ukraine on November 13 before travelling to Azerbaijan three days later, Deschamps has turned to experience to steady his side. Kante’s recall underscores his remarkable consistency, leadership, and ability to influence games even in a new environment. The midfielder, who has 64 international caps, will join a squad missing several key names through injury, including Ousmane Dembele, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot.