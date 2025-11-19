Getty Images Sport
'He was my hero!' - Mikel Arteta explains why his Arsenal success is down to Pep Guardiola after first meeting legendary Spaniard aged 15
Arteta and Guardiola's long-standing bond
Arteta and Guardiola's connection dates back to 1997, when the current Arsenal boss joined Barcelona's much-famed La Masia academy from Antiguoko. He spent two years in the Blaugrana's youth system before representing Barcelona B for three years from 1999 to 2002. Guardiola was a key player in the senior side during Arteta's time in the academy.
Arteta went on to play for clubs like Rangers, Real Sociedad, Everton and Arsenal. It was only in 2016 that Arteta reunited with his childhood hero, and together at City, the duo won several trophies, including two Premier League titles and an FA Cup.
- Getty Images
'He was my hero as a player'
Speaking about Guardiola's impact on him, Arteta told Sky Sports: "Someone that I met when I was 15 years old. He was my hero as a player. We end up working together and having one of the best times of my life. And again, if I'm sitting in the chair that I'm sitting in today, it's big thanks to him."
When asked why he chose to join Guardiola at City, Arteta added: "Probably because, how attached we were in terms of philosophy and the way we were educated in Barcelona. Then, because I think it was the right thing for me to step out of the club, to learn from other people, to have different kinds of experiences. And he gave me the choice without coaching anybody to go straight to his coaching staff. One of the best decisions I made in my life."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Guardiola competing with Arteta for Premier League title
After a rare off-season at Etihad Stadium last year where Guardiola's side ended up trophyless, City are back in business in the 2025-26 campaign and are ready to give a tough fight to Arteta's Arsenal in the Premier League title race.
Former Gunners and City striker Paul Dickov recently backed Guardiola to win silverware once again this season, telling Best Betting Bonuses: "I keep saying I don't want to get too far ahead, I'll get too carried away with the recent performances. But there's just something within the club and on the pitch that is near the levels they were at when they were at their best. I know for a fact that there's a hunger, not just from Pep, but from the staff, the players. They were hurt last season. They were really hurt and there's a big drive within the club to put that right this season. And they were quite happy going under the radar a little bit earlier on in the season, but the performance against Liverpool has given everybody hope and they can still get better. It wouldn’t surprise me if Manchester City are up there winning things at the end of the season again because I think the strength and depth, the quality, it’s up there with the very best.
"The one thing Pep's got is a lot of credit in the bank with the City fans and one bad season last season out of all the time he's been here isn't a bad thing. I think the fans realise that, and City fans obviously are very passionate, but they're good football people as well. They understand that it's probably the third rebuild since Pep came in, with the new signings. They'll be patient with them. At times, they’ve lost this season and it hasn’t always looked great, and people were already declaring them out of the title race. But I think that if City can be in and around Arsenal by January, February time, then that's their time. That's when they know to really kick on. They still have players like Rodri to come back. I think they're going to wrap him up in cotton wool for the next few weeks just to make sure that by the second half of the season, he's ready to go."
- AFP
North London derby up next for Arsenal
Arsenal are the current Premier League leaders and have not suffered defeat since losing 1-0 at Liverpool in August. They currently lead City by four points at the top of the table and will next face rivals Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday at Emirates Stadium.
Advertisement