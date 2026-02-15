'He said it was my fault' - Eden Hazard opens up on 'really bad' clashes with Jose Mourinho during Chelsea spell

Hazard was also asked about the difference between the Premier League and La Liga, to which he said: "They have different styles of play. The Premier League is more physical; you never stop running.

"La Liga is more technical. At Madrid, you can manage the game, but in the Premier League, there is no chance: you have to go full speed for 90 minutes."

He moved to Real Madrid in 2019 but injuries meant playing time was hard to come by and he ultimately left the club in the summer of 2023. Later that year, he called time on his career.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote in a statement in October 2023. "After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer."

"During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all. "I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian selection.

"A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad. Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends."