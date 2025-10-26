'Much better in all phases of the field' - Emma Hayes empowers youthful lineup, and stars Olivia Moultrie and Lily Yohannes respond: Winners and losers in USWNT rebound win

In the moments following Thursday's loss to Portugal - just their third of the Emma Hayes era - the U.S. women's national team coach and her players made it clear: that performance was unacceptable. In the moments following Sunday's rematch, Hayes and the USWNT were able to strike a different tone, and deservedly so.

In Sunday's revenge game - a real test for a USWNT that, before this week, had been unbeaten in 11 matches all-time against Portgual, never conceding a goal - Hayes turned the keys over to the team's youngest stars. And they rewarded her instantly.

Hayes' starting XI had an average age of just under 21 - with six starters 20 years or younger. Despite that, the USWNT looked as composed as could be on Sunday afternoon in East Hartford, Connecticut. Save for one early mishap, the U.S. seized control, exacting revenge on Portugal in a 3-1 win.

It wasn't a perfect performance but it was a perfect response. Hayes challenged her team to bounce back and they did just that.

"I think we have to keep developing the group the way we are," Hayes told TNT post-match. "The last game was a blip and that, for me, is not something I expect to be happening on a regular basis."

It started similarly enough. After Rose Lavelle scored just 33 seconds into Thursday's game, Olivia Moultrie nearly matched the feat, netting the first of her two goals just 44 second in. Again, the U.S. conceded shortly after, giving Portugal a way back into the game. This time, though, the U.S. didn't wilt - they pushed.

Moultrie added a second in the 10th minute and Sam Coffey put the game to bed in the game's final moments with an exclamation point on a fairly complete U.S. effort.

"I think we did a better job of being compact, not chasing the ball in the wrong moments," Hayes said. "That's probably the biggest thing, without being too technical. If you want to control games and get players in the right positions higher up, then you have to build up very well, successfully, build up control in the right areas, make the opponent work. That's something we didn't do the other night. We did do it tonight.

"So I think we got those two pieces right. I thought positionally, attacking-wise, we were much, much better in all phases of the field."

There's still one more game this window, on Wednesday against New Zealand in Kansas City. Hayes has already learned plenty about her team this week, though, as this group continues to build towards the bigger moments ahead.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.