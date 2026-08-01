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Mohamed Mansi

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Mourinho draws up a special plan to protect the Real Madrid star

LaLiga
Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
A. Ruediger
Spain

Real Madrid have opened August with one clear aim: to reach the start of La Liga in peak physical condition. That focus explains why José Mourinho and his staff are scrutinising every detail, as the friendly against Fiorentina and the matchday squad both made clear.

The Portuguese named his squad without a single first-team centre-back. Dean Huijsen is nursing some pain, while Antonio Rüdiger stayed in Madrid as a precaution.

Rüdiger did not travel to Austria despite returning to training on the same day as Endrick, who did make the trip. That decision sparked plenty of chatter among Real Madrid fans.

According to "Defensa Central", a network close to Real Madrid, Los Blancos want to protect Rüdiger by easing the load on his knees, which have given him trouble in the past, so he can deliver his best in the matches Mourinho considers essential.

With that in mind, defender and coach agreed on a calm preparation period free of risks, limiting him to only the minutes he needs. He will not play 60 matches this season, especially after the signing of Ibrahima Konaté.

All of this explains the pressure Mourinho is putting on Real Madrid's management to sign a new centre-back. The matter will hinge on Raúl Asencio, who was injured a few days ago and will not return to the pitch before September.

  • Rudiger(C)Getty Images

    A key element in the defensive line

    David Alaba's exit has left Antonio Rudiger as Real Madrid's most experienced defender, and the coaching staff want him leading both on and off the pitch. 

    They will handle him with great care over the coming months, ensuring he reaches the decisive stages of the season in the best possible shape.

    The plan makes sense given his age and his injury record. Rudiger is playing his part too, aware of his importance to the team and delighted to be working under Jose Mourinho, a prospect he touched on during the last World Cup.

    Speaking at the time to journalist Sergio Quiranti of the DAZN network, Rudiger said: "I can't say much, but I can confirm that I am very excited."

    "At last I will have the chance to play under Mourinho's leadership," he continued. "In the past there were many conversations with him, but for some reason it never happened. So I am now all the happier to welcome him with us."

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