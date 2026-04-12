Morocco’s star player was hit by racist abuse during the match against Barcelona

Barcelona beat city rivals Espanyol 4-1 in Saturday’s Camp Nou derby, but the Matchday 31 contest was marred by racist chants from sections of the crowd.

Stadium officials intervened twice over the tannoy, urging fans to cease the hateful chanting and warning that such behaviour carries legal penalties.

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