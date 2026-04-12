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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Morocco’s star player was hit by racist abuse during the match against Barcelona

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Spanish abuses: an ongoing issue

Barcelona beat city rivals Espanyol 4-1 in Saturday’s Camp Nou derby, but the Matchday 31 contest was marred by racist chants from sections of the crowd.

Stadium officials intervened twice over the tannoy, urging fans to cease the hateful chanting and warning that such behaviour carries legal penalties.

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  • Racist abuse directed at Omar Al-Hilali

    According to Moroccan website Hesport, citing Cadena Cope and other outlets, the warnings followed persistent racist chanting from the stands.

    The chants targeted Moroccan international Omar El Hilali, Espanyol’s defender, who was the main target of these insults, sparking widespread outrage.

    Tensions flared when El Hilali tangled with Barcelona’s Gavi, earning both players a yellow card, and the abusive chants resumed in the 57th minute.

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    The abuse was not confined to racial slurs; some fans also taunted, “To the second division!”, a dig at Espanyol’s fragile league position that further riled the crowd.

    Barcelona now lead Real Madrid by nine points, edging closer to the title, while Espanyol stay on 38 points in tenth.

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  • This isn’t the first time Al-Hilali has been involved with Elche’s player.

    Spain has recently faced scrutiny over racism towards foreigners. During Egypt’s friendly against Spain at Espanyol’s stadium, fans made anti-Muslim chants. Similar abuse echoed before Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.

    El Hilali also reported a racist remark during the La Liga matchday 26 fixture against Elche, when their player Rafa Mir told the Moroccan international, “You came in a small boat.”

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