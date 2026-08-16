"Deal done for Zion Suzuki at Aston Villa." That's what Matteo Moretto wrote on X. Aston Villa have now completed the signing of Parma's Japanese goalkeeper, a move that also brings Dibu Emiliano Martinez closer to a transfer to Juventus.
Translated by
Moretto - Suzuki to Aston Villa, deal done
Over the last few hours, the Villans have moved to capitalise on the collapse of the Zion Suzuki deal between Parma and Paris Saint Germain, after they failed to agree on his management over the coming years, including a possible loan to Juventus, and have put a new offer to the Emilians worth 30 million plus 5 million in bonuses. It is now close to being accepted, and that is where Juventus have started to hope again for Dibu.
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