Tweaks from Emma Hayes, Phallon Tullis-Joyce earns another start, Jaedyn Shaw's chance: Five keys for USWNT vs Brazil

GOAL takes a look at the biggest keys as the USWNT take on Brazil - again - in a rematch of the 2024 Paris Games final

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The U.S. women's national team lived up to expectations in the rematch of the 2024 Olympic gold medal game, defeating Brazil 2-0 in Los Angeles in front of more than 30,000 fans on Saturday.

Now it's time for take two.

On Tuesday, the USWNT will once again face Brazil, this time just north in San Jose. Since winning the Olympics, it's been clear head coach Emma Hayes has been trying out new pairings and lineups each game, tinkering and tweaking as she ultimately builds a team that will compete in the 2027 World Cup.

It's likely that this second friendly will follow suit. The roster has depth in each position, with options in the midfield - whether that be a young Ally Sentnor or an even younger Lily Yohannes. Similarly, up top, Hayes could play Cat Macario, who's hold-up game has been next level, or give Jaedyn Shaw another chance at the nine.

GOAL takes a look at five key storylines as the USWNT play the second of two friendlies against Brazil.