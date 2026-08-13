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cm grafica asllani inter torino 2026
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Monza: talks for Ngonge from Napoli. Asllani from Inter to replace Pessina

Inter
SSC Napoli
Monza
C. Ngonge
K. Asllani

The Brianza club are active in the transfer market: they like the Napoli winger in attack and, after Pessina’s injury, the name of the Albanian midfielder has resurfaced

Matteo Pessina's injury will keep the Monza captain out for a long spell and has forced the Brianza club back into the market for a role they had not been focusing on until now.

Monza have reopened their search for a midfielder to replace the leader picked by Ivan Juric, and Kristjan Asllani is back among the names under consideration as he heads for the Inter exit. Up front, Monza have also made a move by asking Napoli for information on Cyril Ngonge, the winger who has dropped out of Massimiliano Allegri's plans.


  • Asllani idea

    Pessina has suffered a knee problem which, as confirmed by Juric, will keep the former AC Milan and Atalanta player off the pitch for a long time. According to Marco Barzaghi, Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani has been offered to the Brianza club in the last few hours.

    Born in 2002, the midfielder has long been on the way out at Inter and could offer a low-cost solution in midfield. Inter are asking for no less than €10-15 million, but a loan with an option or obligation to buy in the event of survival could also be considered.

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  • Poll for Ngonge

    Monza are not only looking at midfield. As reported by Alfredo Pedullà, they have asked Napoli whether they are willing to sell Cyril Ngonge, a wide forward born in 2000 who is coming off a season split between Torino and Espanyol.

    Napoli signed the Belgian from Verona in January 2024 for around €20 million, but he is not part of Allegri's plans. A return to an Italian club that can offer him much more playing time could give him a fresh start.



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