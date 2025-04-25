'Money's needed to sign Florian Wirtz!' - Bayern planning drastic cost-cutting measures that includes hiring freeze & cancelling staff wage rises to be able to afford mega transfer
Bayern are reportedly expanding their cost-cutting measures for Florian Wirtz's signing, to the point where even club employees could now be impacted.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern to introduce drastic cost-cutting measures
- Bavarians have set their sights on Wirtz
- Several player sales expected this summer