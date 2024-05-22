Mokwena doesn't care! 'Let's meet in court' Mamelodi Sundowns coach says after 'torturous' game against TS Galaxy

BackpageSeth WillisMokwena doesn't care! 'Let's meet in court' Mamelodi Sundowns coach says after 'torturous' game against TS GalaxyPremier Soccer LeagueTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FCBongani ZunguRhulani MokwenaSead RamovicThe vocal tactician is not scared of proving his claims in court after the Rockets sued him for defamation over Zungu tackle comments. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena alleged Galaxy deliberately injured ZunguGalaxy asked for proof or threatened to legal actionDowns coach not scared of court battleArticle continues below