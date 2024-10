Former referee Mike Dean claims Mohammed Kudus could be set for a lengthy ban after being sent off during West Ham's 4-1 loss to Tottenham.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kudus sent off for violent conduct

Kicked Micky van de Ven and hit out at Pape Matar Sarr

Dean expects hefty punishment beyond three-game ban Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below