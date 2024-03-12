Mohamed Salah's former team-mate Ahmed Refaat suffers on-pitch heart attack and stops breathing 'for more than an hour' as Egyptian Premier League game is suspended due to shocking incident
Mohamed Salah’s former international team-mate, Ahmed Refaat, suffered an on-pitch heart attack that saw him stop breathing “for more than an hour”.
- Forward collapsed on the field
- Was rushed to hospital
- Modern Future FC providing updates