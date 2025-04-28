'He listened & you can see the numbers' - Mohamed Salah aims thinly-veiled dig at Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool talisman reveals he told Arne Slot exactly how he wants to play M. Salah Liverpool Premier League J. Klopp A. Slot

Mohamed Salah aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Jurgen Klopp when discussing his stunning 33-goal season for Premier League champions Liverpool.