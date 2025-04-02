Is there any way back for Mohamed Salah in the Ballon d'Or race? Liverpool legend striving for a purpose in final weeks of glorious season

The Egyptian's Golden Ball hopes were dealt a potentially fatal blow in the Champions League, but he could yet make history in the Premier League

Harvey Elliott's late winner at Parc des Princes should have been the decisive moment in Liverpool's Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain. Instead, it arrived just four minutes into the second leg at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk played a sweeping pass into the area for Dominik Szoboszlai, who controlled the ball on his chest before immediately laying it off for the onrushing Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine's intelligent first touch took him past Vitinha and then, he did something even smarter, by pulling the ball back towards the centre of the area rather than hammering it across the six-yard box.

In doing so, he found Salah in the kind of position that he nearly always exploits. However, the Egypt international couldn't find a way past Nuno Mendes (the story of the tie!), with the Portuguese brilliantly blocking Salah's shot. Had Salah scored, Liverpool would have led 2-0 on aggregate. Just eight minutes later, though, it was all-square, with Ibrahima Konate gifting Ousmane Dembele a goal, and PSG went on to deservedly progress on penalties.

Salah ended the game in tears as what could well prove his final European night at Anfield ended in heartbreak. Liverpool's Champions League hopes had gone up in smoke - and it felt like his Ballon d'Or bid was over too...