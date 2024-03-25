Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, August 2023Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Mofokeng still 'scared of people' - Orlando Pirates youngster opens up on why he was 'afraid to play in streets'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSekhukhune United vs Orlando PiratesSekhukhune UnitedRelebohile Mofokeng

The Sea Robbers attacker did not find it easy when growing up which has hurt his social life.

  • Mofokeng is a key player at Bucs despite his age
  • He has made 27 appearances across all comeptitions
  • Youngster discusses his childhood

