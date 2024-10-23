This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

MMA star Ilia Topuria vows to 'knock out' La Liga chief Javier Tebas over El Clasico scheduling - with Real Madrid vs Barcelona clashing with his UFC 308 fight against Max Holloway Real Madrid to take on Barcelona on Sunday at 9 pm ET

Madridista Topuria to miss the final quarter of the match

Warned to knockout Tebas for inconvenient timing