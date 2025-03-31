Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

Matchday 6 of the MLS was one for the books.

Goals galore, there was no shortage of attacking talent from across the league - while a major flaw for some teams was put on display: defending.

Reigning champions LA Galaxy are winless through six matches to begin the campaign, while their crosstown compatriots in LAFC put forth a disastrous showing against their Southern California rivals, San Diego FC.

Elsewhere, Atlanta United and NYCFC played out a seven-goal thriller, while just three matches played out to a draw across the weekend, with Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps being the lone scoreless affair. In Southern Florida, Lionel Messi returned from injury for Inter Miami, leading the Herons to a thrilling victory over the Philadelphia Union in a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the East heading into the weekend.

In the West, the Colorado Rapids, MNUFC, and the Portland Timbers pulled off impressive victories, too, as contention for the top spots in the conference heats up.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: previous rankings released on March 25.