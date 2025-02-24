MLS Power Rankings: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fail to impress, reigning champs LA Galaxy fall, while Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United flourish

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer after the opening weekend of the season.

Hello, 2025.

Matchday one of the 2025 season is officially in the books, and we learned a lot about what the upcoming campaign will have in store for us.

Goals galore exploded throughout Saturday's slate of matches, with four teams bagging at least four times, and eight matches having a minimum of four goals combined between both teams scored. Four clubs earned shutouts, while only two matches remained goalless with 0-0 draws.

Newcomers San Diego FC shocked the MLS world with a stunning victory over the reigning champions LA Galaxy, while MLS Cup runner-ups RBNY began things with a defeat themselves. Elsewhere in the league, Atlanta United's high-profile offseason signings led them to victory, while Bruce Arena's takeover of the San Jose Earthquakes has set them on track to begin 2025 with a bang.

With that, though, not everybody started things hot. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami capitulated internally, but the wand of his boot rescued them late, while their Floridian compatriots Orlando City were also stunned on opening day by a surprising Philadelphia Union side.

So, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the first edition of 2025 MLS Power Rankings.