Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

It's been a busy month for Major League Soccer, with three teams representing at the FIFA Club World Cup and other clubs returning from the Gold Cup break with a double matchweek. MLS players were back on the pitch after a near 10-day layoff, and there's a shakeup in the table across both conferences.

Philadelphia Union in the East and Vancouver Whitecaps in the West - conference leaders - had losses. In the West, San Diego FC and Minnesota United both had fantastic weeks and are putting pressure on the Canadian club. In the East, things are getting feisty. Just three points separate the first-place Union and fourth-place Crew, while both FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC sit between them.

Meanwhile, surprise strugglers LA Galaxy, Charlotte FC, Atlanta United, and Real Salt Lake are all still trying to find their identity as they look for a late-season surge

Article continues below

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings update: June 16.