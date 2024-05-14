MLS Power Rankings: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stay on top as contenders close in

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS field is more open than ever. There's no clear front-runner in the race for the MLS Supporters' Shield, and no clear favorite to take home silverware at the end of the campaign.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew are flying high in continental competition, but their league form is suffering as a result. Elsewhere, 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati are soaring, while Inter Miami look better than ever with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez leading the way in a tight Eastern Conference.

Then there's the contenders who are unexpectedly creeping up on the frontrunners: the New York Red Bulls, Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United and the Vancouver Whitecaps, all of whom have had blistering starts to the season.

With 13 Matchdays complete, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings...

Previous update: April 30