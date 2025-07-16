This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tom Hindle

MLS players reportedly reach agreement with league on Club World Cup prize money

Inter Miami CF
Los Angeles FC
Seattle Sounders FC
FIFA Club World Cup
Major League Soccer

The MLSPA have reportedly agreed a deal to take a significant chunk of the CWC payout, ending months of tension with the league

  • MLSPA, MLS agree on compensation cut for CWC money
  • Ends months of negotiations between players and league
  • Participating players will get 30 percent of all prize money, without cap on earnings
