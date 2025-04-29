MLS coaches on the hot seat: Will reigning champions LA Galaxy move on from Greg Vanney and is Atlanta United re-thinking the Ronny Deila appointment?

GOAL takes a look at three managers whose seats are heating up just over one-fourth of the way through the MLS campaign

Two have already been two managerial changes in the 2025 MLS season as CF Montreal and Sporting Kansas City have already moved on from the coaches they began the 2025 campaign with. Montreal sacked Laurent Courtois, and Sporting mutually parted ways with longtime manager Peter Vermes and there could be a few more names joining them as patience is running thin on several underperforming teams.

D.C. United sit 13th in the Eastern Conference and have just two total wins under their belt. Manager Troy Lesesne has struggled to figure out his defense, and they've conceded 22 goals in 10 games as a result - tied for the most in the league with the Chicago Fire.

Meanwhile, reigning champions LA Galaxy have become a case study. They're winless to begin the campaign, with seven losses under their belt. Could we see Greg Vanney removed from his position just months on from claiming MLS Cup? Or will LA allow him to try and turn things around as the season goes on?

Then, there's Atlanta United. So much money spent, but they're arguably the biggest underperformers in the Eastern Conference - and potentially all of MLS - to begin 2025. They appointed a former MLS Cup-winning coach in Ronny Deila during the offseason, but he's managed just two wins in 10 games so far. They have to trust that he'll figure things out, right? .... Right?

GOAL takes a look at the coaches on the hot seat 10 weeks into the 2025 MLS campaign.

Note: Previous update: February 12.