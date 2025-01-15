GOAL explains the impact of a significant change in how MLS trades work, how it affects the transfer market

MLS announced major updates to roster rules and regulations this week, including the league's newest feature: Cash for Player Trades.

The landmark team-building decision will now allow clubs to invest an unlimited amount of cash to acquire players via trade from within the league. In addition, the league announced five other roster rule changes that are being implemented ahead of the 2025 regular season, including a second contract buyout, General Allocation Money (GAM) expiry dates, off-roster Homegrown changes, outgoing Designated Player Loans and a roster construction declaration model.

The most important and influential change for the league's future, though, is the monetary changes surrounding intra-league player trades.

Article continues below

MLS could be bound for a new horizon after the landmark change, and GOAL explains how that - and other new roster regulations - will affect the league in 2025 and beyond.