'Top two after me' - Lamine Yamal responds to hilarious Wojciech Szczesny dig as goalkeeper admits 'mistake' copying teenager's hairstyle before his wife made him shave it off
Wojciech Szczesny aimed a light-hearted dig at Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski after copying the trio - before quickly making a big U-turn.
- Szczesny debuts new bleached blonde hairstyle on Instagram
- Yamal, Gavi and Lewandowski also sporting the look
- Goalkeeper forced by wife to dye his hair