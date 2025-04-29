Minnesota United acquire former Inter Miami midfielder Julian Gressel off waivers

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderMinnesota United acquire former Inter Miami midfielder Julian Gressel off waiversJ. GresselInter Miami CFTransfersMinnesota UnitedMajor League SoccerThe U.S. international has swapped South Beach for Minnesota in the Western ConferenceArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMNUFC acquire Julian Gressel off waiversInter Miami waived midfielder to clear cap space30-year-old has six USMNT capsGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now