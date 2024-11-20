Millie Bright the playmaker? Former team-mate reveals how Lionesses star 'dominated' previous position before centre-back switch at Chelsea made her 'one of the best in the world'
Millie Bright is a star for England and Chelsea at centre-back today but her former team-mate has revealed the previous position she once 'dominated'.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bright key defender for England & Chelsea
- Used to have different role
- Ex-team-mate says she dominated in attack