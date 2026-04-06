Militão’s return raises questions about the future at Real Madrid

The return of Brazilian Éder Militão to the pitch after a 118-day absence from Real Madrid is the only bright spot following Los Blancos’ 2-1 defeat to Real Mallorca in La Liga last Saturday.

This return represents a very positive development for the rest of the season, offering a glimmer of hope in the Champions League ahead of the quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich.

Militão is not expected to start tomorrow, Tuesday, against Bayern Munich, but is highly likely to start in next week’s second leg.

With the Brazilian in the squad and the strong form shown recently by Antonio Rüdiger in the Real Madrid defence, Huisen finds himself in a difficult position, according to the Spanish newspaper 'AS'.

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