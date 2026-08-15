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FBL-FRIENDLY-MAN UTD-AC MILANAFP

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Milan, what a four-goal haul against United with Chukwueze-Ramos: Amorim win 4-2 with a comeback

Manchester United vs AC Milan
AC Milan
Manchester United
Club Friendlies

Relive with us live the last friendly for Amorim's team before their Serie A debut against Torino.

Super Cup trophy

Manchester United-AC Milan 2-4

Scorers: 2' Maguire (Ma), 37' Chukwueze (Mi), 51' Dorgu (Ma), 57' Cisse (Mi), 68' Ramos (M), 71' Loftus Cheek (M)


Torriani (MI) saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Ma) in the 41st minute


AC Milan come from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2, lift the Super Cup trophy, claim their first pre-season win and, above all, continue their progress in summer preparation, showing plenty of positives and a few negatives in the glamour friendly on Ferragosto, at 16.45 in Wroclaw.

After drawing with Inter in the Perth derby and suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia, AC Milan of Ruben Amorim, an ex who parted badly with the English side and who finds a small revenge, turn it around in Poland against Michael Carrick's Reds.

Milan's first two goals came either side of the break: Maguire struck from a corner and Chukwueze levelled from a Ramos assist, then in the second half Dorgu scored after a Terracciano error, Cisse finished from a Chukwueze assist, Ramos scored again from another ball by the Nigerian and Loftus Cheek added the fourth from the Portuguese's assist. AC Milan looked very sharp in attack, with one goal and two assists each for Chukwueze and Ramos, the latter getting his first goal on his first start for the Diavolo, while there is still work to do at the back, regardless of Terracciano's poor display. Torriani saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

Seven days before their Serie A debut against Torino, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 20.45, this was the final test for the Diavolo, still badly hit by absences caused by injuries and the transfer market. Left out for technical reasons were Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic were missing with various physical problems.







  • The goals and the key moments:

    90'+2' - Modric clips a lovely outside-of-the-boot pass through for Comott, but at the far post he can't beat Lammens.


    81' - Torriani denies Rashford one-on-one, blocking the Englishman's shot after he had got away from Gila and sparing AC Milan a third goal.


    71' - AC MILAN MAKE IT FOUR, LOFTUS-CHEEK! The Englishman gets on the scoresheet as well, played through by a splendid touch from an unstoppable Ramos. The former Chelsea man bursts clear from beyond halfway and beats Lammens at his near post. For Ramos, one goal and two assists.


    68' - AC MILAN GO AHEAD, RAMOS MAKES IT 3-2! AC Milan work it brilliantly from the back, moving the ball around for almost a minute before the usual Ramos releases Chukwueze on the right. The Nigerian sends over a pinpoint cross and the Portuguese heads home with a wide triangle. Two assists and a goal for the Nigerian.


    57' - AC MILAN EQUALISE, CISSE! AC Milan build well from the back through Cisse, who finds Ramos to hold it up and release Chukwueze on the right. Brilliant from the Nigerian to cross instead of shoot, and the former Benevento man turns it in at the far post for 2-2.


    51' - UNITED DOUBLE THEIR LEAD, DORGU! Disaster for Terracciano, who plays a weak ball back to Torriani without seeing Dorgu arriving. Child's play for the former Lecce man to nip in and make it 2-1, another moment of madness from Terracciano


    47' - United threaten again from a free-kick on the right, the header is nodded back into the middle and Terracciano nearly turns into his own net, but Torriani gathers.


    41' - TORRIANI SAVES BRUNO FERNANDES' PENALTY! The AC Milan goalkeeper dives low to his right and keeps out the Portuguese.


    40' - Penalty for United! Terracciano loses his head while trying to play out, attempting to beat two men before losing the ball in the box. Marciniak then spots a non-existent foul by De Winter on Tielemans and awards a penalty that was never there.


    37' - AC MILAN EQUALISE, CHUKWUEZE! Mazraoui makes the mistake, Jashari wins it back and drives forward, then slips it to Goncalo Ramos. Genius from the former PSG man, who gets into the box and, instead of shooting, produces a splendid no look pass for the Nigerian, who does well to roll it into an empty net. What an assist from the Portuguese!


    25' - Bruno Fernandes breaks into the left channel, gets picked out and hits a left-footed effort wide.


    23' - Cissé is involved again with a good run down the left. He gets into the box, beats his man with a stepover and shoots at the near post, but weakly.


    18' - AC Milan go close again as the ball reaches Cisse after a neat exchange of passes, but his first-time effort flies high over the bar.


    15' - AC Milan threaten again after a fine dribble from Chukwueze causes confusion in the box. The ball drops to Loftus-Cheek, whose right-footed shot Lammens saves with his foot.


    8' - AC Milan respond through Pavlovic, who finds Jashari, and he lays it back centrally for Loftus-Cheek. The shot from the edge of the box is powerful but straight at the keeper.


    2' - UNITED STRIKE IMMEDIATELY, MAGUIRE! A corner comes in from the left and the Englishman rises above Musah to power home the header for 1-0. A shock start for AC Milan.


    1' - United carve out an immediate chance as Dorgu breaks down the left, gets into the box and hits a powerful shot, but Torriani does well to turn it behind for a corner.

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  • The match report

    Manchester United-AC Milan 2-4

    Scorers: 2' Maguire (Man), 37' Chukwueze (ACM), 51' Dorgu (Man), 57' Cisse (ACM), 68' Ramos (ACM), 71' Loftus Cheek (ACM).


    MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Andrey Santos, Tielemans; Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha. Subs: Heath, Mee, Amass, Dalot, Martinez, Yoro, Collyer, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Mainoo, Gabriel, Lacey, Mbeumo, Rashford, Zirkzee. Manager: Carrick


    AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Terracciano (from 60' Gila), De Winter (from 83' Diawara), Pavlovic (from 83' Vladimirov); Chukwueze, Jashari (from 60' Modric), Musah (from 75' Ricci), Estupinan (from 60' Bartesaghi); Loftus-Cheek (from 83' Comotto), Cisse (from 60' Saelemaekers); Ramos (from 75' Camarda). Manager: Amorim.


    Booked: Estupinan (ACM), Dorgu (Man)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: Bruno Fernandes (Man), Ramos (ACM), Chukwueze (ACM), Chukwueze (ACM), Ramos (ACM)

    Referee: Marciniak (POL)

    Notes: in the 41st minute Torriani (ACM) saved a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Man)

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