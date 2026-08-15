Super Cup trophy
Manchester United-AC Milan 2-4
Scorers: 2' Maguire (Ma), 37' Chukwueze (Mi), 51' Dorgu (Ma), 57' Cisse (Mi), 68' Ramos (M), 71' Loftus Cheek (M)
Torriani (MI) saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (Ma) in the 41st minute
AC Milan come from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2, lift the Super Cup trophy, claim their first pre-season win and, above all, continue their progress in summer preparation, showing plenty of positives and a few negatives in the glamour friendly on Ferragosto, at 16.45 in Wroclaw.
After drawing with Inter in the Perth derby and suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia, AC Milan of Ruben Amorim, an ex who parted badly with the English side and who finds a small revenge, turn it around in Poland against Michael Carrick's Reds.
Milan's first two goals came either side of the break: Maguire struck from a corner and Chukwueze levelled from a Ramos assist, then in the second half Dorgu scored after a Terracciano error, Cisse finished from a Chukwueze assist, Ramos scored again from another ball by the Nigerian and Loftus Cheek added the fourth from the Portuguese's assist. AC Milan looked very sharp in attack, with one goal and two assists each for Chukwueze and Ramos, the latter getting his first goal on his first start for the Diavolo, while there is still work to do at the back, regardless of Terracciano's poor display. Torriani saves a penalty from Bruno Fernandes.
Seven days before their Serie A debut against Torino, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 20.45, this was the final test for the Diavolo, still badly hit by absences caused by injuries and the transfer market. Left out for technical reasons were Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic were missing with various physical problems.