Milan v Venezia, CM’s player ratings: Ramos curse and delight, Rabiot changes everything. Saelemaekers decisive

Maignan 6: quick off his line to beat Adams in open space, showing the instincts of a seasoned defender.

Gila 6.5: He gets San Siro going when he drives forward with the ball at his feet and with two decisive tackles to win it back. He has everything needed to become one of the team's technical and charismatic leaders. (from the 87th minute Gabbia n/a)

De Winter 5.5: Not ready for the visitors' constant vertical balls, especially on two occasions in the first half. He also takes a big risk in the second half through excessive confidence in his own ability. He is certainly more at ease building play than holding such a high line so close to midfield.

Pavlovic 6: Amorim will have to live with his lucid tactical confusion because he is too important for the team. Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Chukwueze 6.5: He impresses, hugely, with his willingness in the defensive phase, making deep and precise diagonal runs. On the half-hour he produces a run from midfield full of determination and technique but cannot guide his finish into the corner. A little soldier.

Modric 5.5: With Venezia playing and pressing high, Luka tries to read the game early by taking risks that almost cost Milan a goal when Adams failed to convert on the counter in open space. His match, clearly shaped by less than ideal physical condition, contains several glaring errors. (from the 74th minute Jashari 6: good ideas in the holding role and also a lot of luck: he would have deserved a dressing-down for failing to convert Saelemakers' magnificent assist, but Halhal still bundles it into the net for 2-0).

Musah 5.5: In the 55th minute he hits the bar, but from there you always score, always. He runs a lot and Milan's game needs a player with those characteristics, but the quality is modest.

Bartesaghi 5.5: Slow and clumsy, he gifts an inadvertent assist to Yeboah, who almost puts his side ahead. (From the 87th minute Estupinan)

Loftus-Cheek 5: All smoke and very little, far too little, substance. He also moves well in the attacking midfield area, trying to play in the half-spaces, but he is soft in the challenges and unconvincing when it matters. Amorim sends him back to the bench and a few whistles from the stands are aimed at the Englishman. (from the 60th minute Saelemaekers 7: his introduction changes the game by bringing the quality that had been missing in the first half. His touch for Ramos's goal is visionary, the one for Jashari delightful)

Cisse 6: His first two actions are wrong both in idea and in execution. Little by little he grows into the game and works for the team even without the ball. He does not sting as he did on the previous matchday in Turin, but overall it is not a performance to throw away. (from the 60th minute Rabiot 6.5: Milan struggling to find the way to goal? Don't worry, Adrien will take care of it. With him on the pitch, always as a substitute, the Diavolo have scored 4 goals and taken home 6 points in two matches).

G. Ramos 6.5: He wastes the impossible in the first half and does it again at the start of the second: four gilt-edged chances. Then he is there for Saelemaekers' delivery and fires a left-footed diagonal into the net, earning his first joy at San Siro.

Amorim 6.5: Very good both in his footballing approach and in the way he reads the match. For the Portuguese, it is an excellent start to the season.