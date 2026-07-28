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Milan: tomorrow Leao and Goncalo Ramos fly to Australia – the return plan for the internationals

AC Milan

AC Milan’s preparations continue on their Australia tour: the return schedule for the players involved in the World Cup

AC Milan are splitting their focus between the pitch, with the tour in Australia and the upcoming friendlies against Chelsea and Inter, and a transfer market that still needs the right spark. Amorim can't wait to start working with the squad's star players: here is the detailed plan:

  • Pulisic and Gimenez at Milanello

    Tomorrow, Wednesday 29, both Santiago Gimenez and Christian Pulisic are expected at Milanello. The two forwards will not fly to Australia and will instead begin work at AC Milan's training centre as they recover from the injuries suffered at the World Cup.

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  • Leao and Ramos in Australia

    Curiosity is building, along with plenty of anticipation, around Goncalo Ramos, who tomorrow, 29 July, will join the rest of the squad in Perth to officially start his adventure with AC Milan. Rafael Leao will also be there with him as they wait for news from the transfer market.

  • The group for 2 August

    Tuesday 2 August will be just as significant in Amorim's preparations, with Belgium internationals De Winter and Saelemaekers, along with Switzerland international Jashari, due to arrive in Perth.

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  • Here is when the French return

    Finally, the semi-finalists, with France ending their World Cup by losing the third-place play-off to England. Adrien Rabiot and Mike Maignan will report to Amorim on 12 August, but directly at Milanello.

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