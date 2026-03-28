Milan: Tomori leaves England's training camp; he will miss the match against Japan and return early

There is good news for Milan, as one of their first-team regulars and key defenders will be returning to Milan early during this international break: indeed, as officially announced by the English Football Association, Fikayo Tomori is leaving the Three Lions’ training camp and will not feature in England’s upcoming friendly against Japan.

There are no fitness issues for the Rossoneri’s English centre-back; it is simply a decision by the manager following the match against Uruguay (in which Tomori started).