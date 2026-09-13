Milan, the numbers point to Modric’s difficulties: Amorim is studying a tailored role for the Croatian champion

Hands up who had ever seen five straight mistakes from Modric in the build-up before yesterday. Probably no one. Lukita, as his team-mates call him, finished with a 50% success rate on long passes, 38% on progressive passes, 3 from 8 attempts, and 40% on passes into the box. Amorim summed up a performance in which the Croatian champion struggled badly: "We have to be really good on the ball to make Luka feel comfortable in the game. If we turn the match into constant end-to-end transitions and mad runs, it is not the type of game for Luka. And that is why we changed our approach in the second half by bringing on Musah: we had understood that we needed a bit more pace in midfield. What is more, I think Luka was dropping too deep, too close to the centre-backs, leaving us with four players just to start the move and fewer men between the lines. We can play with Luka and we have shown that in the last few matches, but to do that we have to turn the game into one of possession and control. If we turn it into a running game, it becomes impossible for him"