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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan: the latest on Gerard Martin

What’s the latest on a potential deal for the Rossoneri ahead of the summer?

Whilst waiting to see where they will finish this season and whether they will achieve their goal of qualifying for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, Milan are beginning to sit down and assess the situation, looking to identify the right signings to strengthen the Rossoneri squad ahead of next season – a campaign which, according to the club’s hierarchy at Via Aldo Rossi, they hope will mark their return to Europe’s top competition.

Among the various names jotted down in the notebook, attention is turning to Gerard Martin, though this pursuit is likely to prove more complex than anticipated.

  • COMBINATION, POPULAR FOR ITS VERSATILITY

    It is no secret that Milan are keen on a player like Gerard Martin, the Barcelona defender capable of covering multiple roles and positions within the defence. The 24-year-old’s contract is set to expire on 30 June 2028, and he has long been on the radar of the club based in Via Aldo Rossi, which is looking for a player (or even more than one) who can expand the options in their defensive line-up.

    Given his versatility and potential for development, Martin is a player Milan intend to keep their sights set on for the foreseeable future.

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  • WHAT IS FILTERED

    But as things stand, what is the latest on this potential deal?
    As reported by Matteo Moretto on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian-language YouTube channel, everyone at Barcelona (led by manager Hansi Flick) is delighted with Gerard Martin’s performances on the pitch.

    The player himself is very attached to the entire Blaugrana environment and, at the end of the season, given that his contract expires in 2028, it is expected – according to Moretto – that Barcelona will sit down with his agents to negotiate and discuss a possible renewal of the current deal, making it clear that he is a player they are counting on for the future.

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