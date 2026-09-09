Fofana introduced himself at today's press conference like this: "I’ve settled in very well. We are at a great team, with great team-mates who gave us a warm welcome. We’ve settled in, we’ve already played a few minutes and we have the staff’s trust. Everything was concluded in the final minutes of the transfer window, but when I was contacted by Sevilla, I was immediately convinced to become a player for this club. I put first those who want me, I gave my word and within a few hours the deal was finalised. There was talk of a possible move for me to several teams, but after the situation with Lyon I had the opportunity to come to Sevilla and I am very happy about it. At that moment I could not have dreamed of anything better, it was perfect. I am in one of the best areas of Europe to live in, the president is very available, and that is not the case at every club. Everyone is involved in the life of the club. This will be positive for our performances on the pitch. We have to make this stadium a fortress, so that we can always pick up points at home and always have supporters eager to watch their team. We have to be competitive in every match. I can contribute physical quality. My strong point is the ability to adapt very well to my team-mates. I am a hybrid midfielder. I can play both deeper and further forward, but I adapt to every player’s style of play."