Fikayo Tomori has repeatedly turned down every offer in order to stay at AC Milan. The same happened in January 2025, when everything was in place for a move to Tottenham. Despite the club deciding he was no longer part of their plans, and taking a hard line by making him train individually, the former Chelsea player has rejected every proposal, including Fulham's, who pushed hard during the day on 1 September. The central defender is currently in London with his agents because the Rossoneri club have excused him from training for transfer-market reasons.